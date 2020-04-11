Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Volume Hits $3.15 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $15.99 million and $3.15 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Kucoin, OKEx and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.02305578 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00076568 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Coinnest, Binance, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Allbit, COSS, HitBTC, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

