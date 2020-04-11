Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,273 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,300,000 after buying an additional 475,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,821,000 after buying an additional 412,293 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 476,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,288,000 after buying an additional 274,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after acquiring an additional 264,397 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

