Wavesbet Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a total market capitalization of $83,030.58 and $29,214.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00572410 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

