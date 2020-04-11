Webchain (WEB) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Webchain has a market cap of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RaisEX, EscoDEX, ChaoEX and Coinroom. During the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00782078 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001938 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, STEX, ChaoEX , BiteBTC, Coinroom and RaisEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

