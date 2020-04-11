Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Weis Markets worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Weis Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

WMK opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $902.39 million for the quarter.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

