Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 10.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $15.44 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

About Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

