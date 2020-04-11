Winding Tree (LIF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $569.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.54 million and $569.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Winding Tree has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Winding Tree token can now be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.02688844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00200942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.