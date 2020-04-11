Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $39.86 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

