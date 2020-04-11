WPP TOKEN Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One WPP TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $17,686.63 and approximately $138.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.53 or 0.04576666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00065941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036777 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009636 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003338 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP TOKEN is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.