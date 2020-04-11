Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits Market Cap of $7.17 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.17 million and $90,717.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for $6,791.50 or 0.99940688 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033130 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00059408 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000811 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00064417 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,056 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

