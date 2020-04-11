XMax (XMX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. XMax has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $1.18 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One XMax token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Coinrail, HADAX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.04551449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036759 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,178,734,361 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Coinrail, ABCC, CryptoBridge, Hotbit, DDEX, FCoin, OTCBTC and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.