XRP (XRP) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.85 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Indodax, Sistemkoin and CEX.IO. During the last week, XRP has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion and $1.85 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.99 or 0.02700884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,020,177 coins and its circulating supply is 43,978,966,311 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bitbank, Braziliex, Ripple China, Kraken, Coinsuper, Indodax, Independent Reserve, BTC Markets, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, Huobi, CoinEgg, Exrates, Gate.io, Zebpay, B2BX, Gatehub, Bithumb, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Bitstamp, OKEx, Coinsquare, MBAex, BX Thailand, Coinrail, Instant Bitex, Kuna, FCoin, Coinone, Cryptohub, Binance, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Bitsane, Coindeal, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, CEX.IO, Bittrex, C2CX, Koinex, Ovis, Coinhub, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Koineks, Bits Blockchain, BTC Trade UA, BtcTurk, ABCC, CoinFalcon, Upbit, WazirX, Korbit, DragonEX, Exmo, Bitso, HitBTC, BitMarket, BitFlip, Liquid, Covesting, Tripe Dice Exchange, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Stellarport, CoinBene, RippleFox, Bitlish, LakeBTC, Bitbns and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

