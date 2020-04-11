Zacks: Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.48 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexco Resource an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of AXU traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

