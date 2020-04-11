Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

COG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 89,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.