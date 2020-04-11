Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post $146.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $150.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $156.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $567.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.50 million to $576.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $574.18 million, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $576.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

