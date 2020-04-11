Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.67. Invesco also posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,473,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Invesco has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

