Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Rayonier reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Rayonier stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.02. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,481,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.