Zacks: Analysts Expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.52 Million

Analysts expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to report sales of $472.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $484.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.00 million. First Horizon National posted sales of $435.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

FHN opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in First Horizon National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in First Horizon National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First Horizon National by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Horizon National by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

