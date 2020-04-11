Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

