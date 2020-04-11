Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) to Post $2.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) to post earnings per share of $2.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Macro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.38. Banco Macro posted earnings of $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Macro will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $13.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $15.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banco Macro.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%.

BMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Banco Macro stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $77.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Banco Macro by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,701,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,928,000 after acquiring an additional 290,741 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

