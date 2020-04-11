Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.06. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of CIB stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 469,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4632 per share. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 199,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 91,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.