Zacks: Brokerages Set $24.00 Target Price for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $14.17 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 675,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

