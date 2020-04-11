ZB 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $216.73 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 721.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.02676768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

