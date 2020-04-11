Zealium (NZL) Hits Market Cap of $8,783.79

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Zealium has a market cap of $8,783.79 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004714 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,877,075 coins and its circulating supply is 12,877,075 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

