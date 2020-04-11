Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0028 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $8,063.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.83 or 0.02688844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00200942 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 597,245,965 coins and its circulating supply is 397,940,410 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

