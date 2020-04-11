Zebi Trading 58.8% Lower This Week (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Zebi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Koinex and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 299.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.02680228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00201791 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit, Koinex, OKEx, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

