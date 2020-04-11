ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005289 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

