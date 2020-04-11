ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 0% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a total market cap of $31.41 million and approximately $8,892.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.02681116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200659 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,595,253,821 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.