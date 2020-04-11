Zero (ZER) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $90,765.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00526503 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00139694 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00077535 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002351 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000463 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

