Zetacoin (ZET) Market Cap Tops $104,046.11

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $104,046.11 and $5,176.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.22 or 0.03416527 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00757312 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000595 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,449,644 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

