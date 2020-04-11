Zilla Trading Down 0.8% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $210,224.47 and approximately $27,571.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilla has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 320.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.67 or 0.02697724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

