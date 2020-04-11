ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZIOP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. State Street Corp raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 177,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.