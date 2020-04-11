Zipper (ZIP) Reaches One Day Volume of $337,618.00

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Zipper has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Zipper token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, IDCM and DigiFinex. Zipper has a market capitalization of $841,461.80 and $337,618.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zipper

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

