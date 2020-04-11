ZrCoin Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00015046 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $83,406.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 122% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.02694949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201400 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

