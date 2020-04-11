ZUM TOKEN 1-Day Volume Hits $47.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $190,045.45 and $47.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00773455 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001921 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,047,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,047,519 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

