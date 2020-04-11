ZVCHAIN (ZVC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $105,280.00

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. One ZVCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $14.65 million and approximately $105,280.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.02691374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00201499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN’s genesis date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 521,188,167 coins and its circulating supply is 509,017,297 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io. ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain.

Buying and Selling ZVCHAIN

