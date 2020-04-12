$0.05 EPS Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. Extreme Networks reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR opened at $2.86 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market cap of $370.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.