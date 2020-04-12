-$0.07 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million.

VBIV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,716,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 42,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. 2,790,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.