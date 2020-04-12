-$0.13 EPS Expected for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intevac’s earnings. Intevac reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a P/E ratio of 90.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Intevac has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $79,810.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Intevac in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intevac by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intevac by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

