$0.18 EPS Expected for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetGear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. NetGear posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetGear will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. NetGear’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other NetGear news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at $765,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,386 shares of company stock worth $234,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of NetGear by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the 4th quarter valued at $7,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. NetGear has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

