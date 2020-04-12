$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 2,269,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 75,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

