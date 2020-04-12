-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LivePerson from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,155. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,255. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LivePerson by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,205,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in LivePerson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LivePerson by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

