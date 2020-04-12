$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. City Office REIT posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $450.38 million, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,767 shares in the company, valued at $278,073.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 15,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 891,842 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 416,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 183,431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 230,653 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

