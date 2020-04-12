$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Shares of EPRT opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $15,261,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,243.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 77,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

