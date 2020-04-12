$0.34 EPS Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.33. Flowers Foods posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 143.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 157,605 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 756,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 235,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.17 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

