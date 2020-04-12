$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,264 shares of company stock worth $7,183,880 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in Masco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 979,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Masco by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 691,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 402,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,166,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,861. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

