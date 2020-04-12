$0.44 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.50. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUSE. ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other First Busey news, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 241,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin N. Elliott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,800 shares of company stock worth $246,180 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $5,047,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 87,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,804 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

BUSE stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $905.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

