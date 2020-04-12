$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Donaldson posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of DCI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 405,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,448. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Donaldson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $115,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.