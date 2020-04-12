$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $62,991,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 252,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,006 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

