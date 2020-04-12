$0.69 EPS Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 198,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

